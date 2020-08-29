Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $48.60 Average PT from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,064,888. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

