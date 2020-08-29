Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,534,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,974. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.