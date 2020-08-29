Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,534,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,974. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
