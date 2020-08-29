CoinPoker Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,232.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $6,232.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

