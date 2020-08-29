CoinUs 1-Day Volume Tops $159.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $457,473.34 and $159.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003000 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002479 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

