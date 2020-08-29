Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $530.41 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $207.09 or 0.01781674 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $530.41 million and $100.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001599 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000734 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.