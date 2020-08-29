Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of ED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 52.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

