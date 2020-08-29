Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.37. 1,487,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $347.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

