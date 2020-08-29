Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.37. 1,487,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,434. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $347.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

