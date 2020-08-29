COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.44 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $743,103.61 and $1.44 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

