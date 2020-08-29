DAD Chain (DAD) Tops One Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

