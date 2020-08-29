DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05441280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014611 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.