DeepOnion Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $102,764.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005411 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

