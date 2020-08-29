Dent Market Cap Reaches $25.07 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, LATOKEN and Lykke Exchange. Dent has a total market cap of $25.07 million and approximately $581,503.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allbit, IDEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, WazirX, Binance, Liquid, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, BitForex, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bitbns, CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

