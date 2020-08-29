DEXTools (DEXT) Hits One Day Volume of $5.47 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $5.47 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,362,327 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

