Digital Gold (GOLD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $841,452.67 and $1.08 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $62.16 or 0.00534989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,538 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

