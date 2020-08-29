DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $727,181.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00741493 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006343 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.01077545 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,988,283 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

