Dimension Chain (EON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00029084 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.