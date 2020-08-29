DMM: Governance Price Tops $1.11 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00009571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,767 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

