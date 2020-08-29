DNotes Market Cap Tops $3,523.55 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. DNotes has a market capitalization of $3,523.55 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.