Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $830.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.01654465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00187420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.