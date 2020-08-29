Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $92,702.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

