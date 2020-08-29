Edge (DADI) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1,886.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, KuCoin and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Edge has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.79 or 0.05566387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.