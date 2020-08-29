Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Elastic by 719.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $5,256,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,371.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.39. 1,161,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

