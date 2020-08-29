Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0490 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $37,937.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,113,417 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

