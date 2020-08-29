Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,727 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 512,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. 1,581,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

