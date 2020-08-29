Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 7,282,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

