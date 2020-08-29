Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.64.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.