EOS (EOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $1.71 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00027397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Neraex, Zebpay and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,317,504 coins and its circulating supply is 935,617,494 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BitFlip, OTCBTC, Exmo, Bibox, Huobi, ABCC, Bit-Z, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Mercatox, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Tidex, Livecoin, Binance, Rfinex, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Neraex, TOPBTC, Coinrail, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, C2CX, OKEx, IDAX, Kuna, Coinone, CoinExchange, Kraken, Koinex, GOPAX, Upbit, LBank, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinbe, EXX, Tidebit, BitMart, Gate.io, Bilaxy, QBTC, BCEX, Cryptomate, YoBit, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Exrates, CoinEx, DOBI trade, Cryptopia, Coindeal, COSS, Liqui, RightBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDCM, Bitbns and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

