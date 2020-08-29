Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.63). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 590,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,235. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

