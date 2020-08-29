Esportbits Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Esportbits has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $18,151.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.01652361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00200607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00195638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

