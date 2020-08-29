Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $6.54 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00056320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Coinroom and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $761.07 million and $639.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.03486516 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 209.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, RightBTC, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Coinbase Pro, Coinut, Crex24, Binance, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Coinroom, Exmo, Coinone, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane, C2CX, EXX, Gatehub, Bitfinex, Upbit, Kraken, Exrates, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, LBank, Liquid, OKCoin International, OKEx, QBTC, BigONE, FCoin, ChaoEX, ABCC, ZB.COM, CPDAX, HBUS, BCEX, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Bitbns, BitForex, Ovis, Korbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Indodax, CoinEx, Koineks, Coinhub, CoinBene, Bibox, Instant Bitex, C-CEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

