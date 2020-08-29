Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.44 ($29.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €24.26 ($28.54). 834,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

