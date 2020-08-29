ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $720,119.18 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $720,119.18 and $8,027.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

