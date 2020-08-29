Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

XOM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.