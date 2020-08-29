Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.54 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges including BitAsset, Bitbns, Korbit and Coinsuper. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,121,174 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Binance, Dcoin, Bitbns, IDEX, WazirX, BitAsset, HitBTC, BiKi, Korbit, MXC, Coinall, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

