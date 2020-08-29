Fetch (FET) One Day Volume Hits $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.79 or 0.05566387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

