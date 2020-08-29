First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 9.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,533,000 after buying an additional 2,678,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 183,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,118,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 993,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,854. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

