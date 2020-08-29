First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. 102,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

