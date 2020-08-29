First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. 102,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit