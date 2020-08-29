FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Tops $193,848.37

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $193,848.37 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,880.83 or 1.02156671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00166308 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

