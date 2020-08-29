Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.99% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

