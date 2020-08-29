Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 54,031 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,212,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 775,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,143,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 530,532 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,454,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,282,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,024. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.