Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $29.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.75. 1,008,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $227.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

