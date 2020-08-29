Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $415,000.

BSJN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 151,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

