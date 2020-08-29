Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,394 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.