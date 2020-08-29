Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,685.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 571,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 256,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 242,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 179,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,469. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

