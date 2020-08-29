Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

