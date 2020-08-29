Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 347,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

