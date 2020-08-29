Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $8.06 on Friday, reaching $303.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,320. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.