Flit Token (FLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Flit Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $1,372.45 and $8.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00500452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00064337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,713.46 or 1.01674150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003219 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

