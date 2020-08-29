Flowchain Market Cap Hits $971,887.93 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00011151 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $971,887.93 and $2,780.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

